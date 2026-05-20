Video released in deadly Jacksonville officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released video showing what led up to a deadly officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened May 4 on Rigel Road on the Southside.

JSO released the videos as part of a Critical Incident Briefing on the shooting.

WARNING: Videos are graphic; viewer discretion advised

The newly-released video shows Brandon Kaphers approaching officers. He appears to point a gun at the officers twice.

Four officers opened fire on Kaphers.

Minutes before this, multiple people called 911 to say someone had kicked in the doors of their townhomes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Video released by police also shows Kaphers kicking down one door. He briefly went inside before leaving.

Kaphers had an extensive criminal history with prior charges including aggravated assault and false imprisonment of a minor.

The State Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.