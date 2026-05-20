Clay County school bus driver injured after piece of wood flew into windshield, no students hurt

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County District Schools bus driver suffered a head injury after a piece of wood flew off a passing truck and struck the driver, the district confirmed.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Russell and Oak Stream. No students aboard the bus were injured.

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The driver was transported for medical attention after receiving a cut to the head. District officials said emergency personnel responded quickly and that local law enforcement has launched an investigation, with the district cooperating fully.

Students assigned to the bus involved, which serves Rideout Elementary, were transferred to a different bus and returned home following a brief delay.

The district’s transportation department notified parents via robocall and text message beginning at 3:18 p.m., initially confirming the incident and assuring parents no student injuries had been reported.

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A follow-up message sent at 3:37 p.m. informed parents that all students had been moved to a replacement bus and were en route home.

“We are incredibly grateful that both our driver and the students are safe,” district officials said in a statement.

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