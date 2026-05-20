Person dies in head-on collision in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A person is dead after a head on collision Wednesday morning in Clay County. The crash occurred at County Road 218 and East Point Road, Florida Highway Patrol stated in a social media post just after 8 a.m. Both directions of the roadway remained block, the FHP post states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.