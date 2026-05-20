First Alert Weather: Above average temps. through the holiday weekend with some chance for rain

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the 60s to low 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the 80s at the beaches to low 90s inland. A few isolated showers will develop but most areas will stay dry.

Saturday will be hot and humid with a few afternoon showers and storms developing.

The shower risk will become more widely scattered on Sunday and Memorial Day. Highs each day of the holiday weekend will range from the 80s at the beaches to low 90s inland.

A moderate to high rip current risk is forecast for each day, so always swim and surf with a buddy and as close to a lifeguard as possible.

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WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 69

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower. High: 91

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 69

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 90

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and a thunderstorm. 70/90

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a scattered afternoon storm. 71/91

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny with a widely scattered afternoon storm. 71/90

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a widely scattered afternoon storm. 70/90

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a widely scattered afternoon storm. 70/91

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