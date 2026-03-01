TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fires closes part of Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — A crash involving multiple vehicle fires shut down part of Atlantic Boulevard Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Atlantic Boulevard is closed from Empire Point Road to University Boulevard following a crash involving injuries near the 5400 block of Atlantic Boulevard.

Officers were called to the scene around 12:20 p.m.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said two of the vehicles involved caught fire, and both fires have since been extinguished.

JFRD said four people were taken to a hospital.

Two patients were reported in life-threatening condition, while two others suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and expect delays.

