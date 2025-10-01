Legal showdown taking flight between JAA and City Council

Jacksonville’s local government is facing serious turbulence.

A high-stakes legal battle is taking flight between the Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA), City Council — and a private aviation company has the city’s top attorney, General Counsel Michael Fackler, grounded in the middle.

Tensions rose during a JAA board meeting on Monday, as members unanimously voted to oppose two proposals pushed by City Council Member Nick Howland:

$13 million to fund spaceport studies and upgrades at Cecil Airport A state bill that would rename JAA the Jacksonville Aviation and Aerospace Authority and expand its duties into economic development

Howland said the changes are necessary to make Jacksonville a leader in the aerospace industry. But JAA argued the proposals are “risky,” “non-consensual,” and possibly illegal.

Charter Drama = More Problems

Beyond the budget, Howland’s second bill would rewrite JAA’s charter. Here’s what it proposes:

Renaming JAA to emphasize “aerospace”

Giving the agency new economic development duties focused on Cecil

Requiring aerospace industry experts to serve on the JAA board

JAA’s board said it wasn’t consulted. Howland disagreed, saying they’ve had the draft for weeks. He offered to remove the name change, but made it clear: the rest of the bill is moving forward.

“You should all read the J-Bill before you vote today,” he said at Monday’s meeting.

Action News Jax Ben Becker first reported in August about a series of emails between Howland and JAA in 2024, where the councilman accused the authority of not taking his “revenue diversion inquiries seriously.”

Becker also has obtained a revenue diversion summary that JHA shared with Howland outlining its position.

Million Air Joins the Fight

And now, a private aviation company is chiming in with potential legal action of its own.

In a letter dated Sept. 26 to City Council President Kevin Carrico, Houston law firm Dickinson & Wheelock, on behalf of Million Air Jacksonville - Cecil, slammed City Council’s budget amendment. The company operates an FBO (Fixed Base Operator) at Cecil Airport under a long-term lease with JAA through 2041, and says the proposal to renovate their leased hangar for a FSCJ college workforce program is unacceptable.

Million Air says:

They currently lease the hangar in question (Hangar 14) to U.S. Customs and Border Protection through at least 2027

The council’s amendment would force JAA to breach Million Air’s lease

If the plan moves forward, Million Air is prepared to sue

In short: they don’t want to lose the hangar, the revenue it generates, or the federal tenant.

The letter also supports JAA’s legal argument that using airport revenue for non-aviation projects may violate FAA grant assurances, risking the loss of federal funding.

So now it’s not just a political and legal mess, it’s potentially a financial one, too.

Read the full letter:

Where Does Fackler Fit In?

Michael Fackler, as head of the Office of General Counsel (OGC), has the job of representing both the City Council and JAA.

In August, Fackler allowed JAA to hire the outside law firm Lawson Huck Gonzalez at a cost of up to $100,000 for a limited review of FAA compliance related to the budget plan.

But the firm went further, writing a legal memo suggesting that City Council might not even have the authority to change JAA’s budget or charter. The memo also warned that the city could face federal penalties for violating aviation funding rules.

Fackler clapped back at the board meeting, saying the firm went way beyond its scope and that his office had already cleared Howland’s proposals. He maintains that the council does have the legal right to make these changes.

This whole situation is highlighting one of the most unique features of Jacksonville’s government: the consolidated legal system.

Because OGC represents all parts of local government, Fackler is now being asked to stand by the Jacksonville City Council while also serving JAA, which could consider a lawsuit.

It raises a serious legal question: can one office fairly represent two clients in direct conflict?

And in a twist of fate, Fackler is defending the same City Council that issued a vote of no-confidence resolution against him in January.

Howland summed up the stakes pretty bluntly about the rift between the city and JAA.

“If [JAA’s] legal opinion is right, it could blow up the consolidated government.”

What’s Next?

The City Council is expected to vote on the charter bill Oct. 14.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]