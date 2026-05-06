First Alert Weather: Near record highs, then some rain

Wednesday is starting mild but it heats up in a hurry during the day.

Daytime highs will make the mid-90s and near records.

Thursday’s even a bit warmer.

Wildfire danger remains elevated through Thursday with low humidity and increasing winds.

A few showers and storms move into SE GA Thursday evening and night.

Rain and storm coverage spreads out a bit Friday and Saturday.

A frontal system will be moving from Georgia down to the FL/GA border and I-10.

The precise location of the front will impact who sees the heaviest rain.

Rain coverage tapers off slightly for Mother’s Day and Monday.

Temps dip down slightly with the rain but will continue near and above average next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 93 (Record: 96 - 2012)

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low: 67

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. Shower/Storm Late. 67/95 (Record: 94 - 1977)

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 68/83

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. 68/83

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 67/85

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, A Few Showers. 69/88

TUESDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 65/85

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