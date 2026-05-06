First Alert Weather: Near record highs, then some rain

- Wednesday is starting mild but it heats up in a hurry during the day.
- Daytime highs will make the mid-90s and near records.
- Thursday’s even a bit warmer.
- Wildfire danger remains elevated through Thursday with low humidity and increasing winds.
- A few showers and storms move into SE GA Thursday evening and night.
- Rain and storm coverage spreads out a bit Friday and Saturday.
- A frontal system will be moving from Georgia down to the FL/GA border and I-10.
- The precise location of the front will impact who sees the heaviest rain.
- Rain coverage tapers off slightly for Mother’s Day and Monday.
- Temps dip down slightly with the rain but will continue near and above average next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 93 (Record: 96 - 2012)
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low: 67
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. Shower/Storm Late. 67/95 (Record: 94 - 1977)
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 68/83
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. 68/83
MOTHER’S DAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 67/85
MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, A Few Showers. 69/88
TUESDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 65/85
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