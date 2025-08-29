Action News Jax Investigates: Illegal Vape Sales

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite a state ban, illegal vapes continue to be sold in Florida, posing a risk to children.

The Florida legislature banned certain types of vapes in March, implementing fines to deter sales of products that appeal to children. However, enforcement appears to be lacking, as these products are still widely available.

“It’s just a nightmare out there right now,” said Scott Shalley of the Florida Retail Federation, highlighting the state’s struggle with illegal vape sales.

Dr. Herbert Wan from Poison Control warned, “With these form products, you really don’t know what all is included in them and what type of contaminants are in either.”

Investigator Emily Turner reported purchasing an illegal vape from a local smoke shop, where the seller acknowledged its illegality.

Bright, cheery colors and fruity flavors make these vapes particularly appealing to children, according to concerned parent Alexandra Demetree.

Florida leads the nation in illegal vape sales, with rates 20% higher than the national average, according to Scott Shalley.

The state law allows for fines of $1,000 per day for each banned product found on store shelves, and selling these products knowingly is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Only eight people have been charged since the ban was enacted, and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation has not disclosed how many fines have been issued.

The lack of regulatory clarity has allowed the continued sale of these illegal products, leaving parents like Demetree frustrated with the system. She said, “Why did we jump through all these hoops? Like, why did we go through this and spend taxpayer money?”

