Harris Teeter in Fernandina Beach evacuated due to ‘hazardous materials investigation,’ NCSO says

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Deputies are responding to a “hazardous materials investigation” at the Harris Teeter in Fernandina Beach, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency crews are investigating a “possible gas-related issue,” NCSO said in a social post.

The grocery store and surrounding businesses have been evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” NCSO said.

People are asked to avoid the area while the investigation is going on. There is no confirmed threat to the public at this time, NCSO said.

Deputies said more updates will be provided as more information

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