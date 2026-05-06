Body of elderly woman recovered after car pulled from pond on Max Leggett Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The body of an elderly woman was recovered after her vehicle was retrieved from a retention pond behind Dick’s Sporting Goods at 14964 Max Legett Pkwy, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, around 4:06 p.m., a person reported finding a vehicle submerged in the pond.

JSO’s Dive Team responded and retrieved the vehicle from the retention pond. An elderly woman was found dead inside the car.

JSO says this is the 71st traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

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