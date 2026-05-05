Okefenokee Swamp water levels plunge to lows not seen in decades

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — The landscape of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is undergoing a drastic transformation as a prolonged dry spell drives water levels down to some of the lowest points seen in decades.

The Okefenokee Swamp relies on rainfall for roughly 90% of its water volume. However, a severe lack of rain spanning from last fall through this spring is being seen.

Action News Jax’s Jessica Salinas traveled on a boat through the swamp’s iconic, winding waterways and observed where water levels used to sit. Local naturalists point to exposed cypress trunks as clear evidence of the crisis.

“It’s really low right now, maybe two feet below normal for this time of year,” Ben English, a naturalist with Okefenokee Adventures, said. “You can see this on the cypress trees in the background where you’ll see a high-water mark.”

The drop in water has reduced the living space for some of the aquatic species.

“Less water means less space for wildlife,” Veronica Kelly-Summers, an official with the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, said.

As the water recedes, wildlife behavior is shifting. Alligators are becoming highly visible as they cluster tightly in the deepest remaining pools and canals.

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In areas now measuring just four feet deep, the concentration of predators has created a deadly trap for their prey.

“They don’t have to spend energy going longer distances looking for food when it’s all right there in one spot,” Kelly-Summers said.

Some of the swamp’s mobile species are managing the drought by traveling further distances to find water.

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People can still kayak and go on the boat, and other recreational services are still available. For those wanting to see more alligators, this is the time.

Beyond the immediate impact on wildlife, refuge officials are on high alert for another major threat -- wildfires. The combination of dry peat, exposed vegetation, and heat has created that environment where a lightning strike and easily burn the area.

Without significant rainfall in the immediate forecast, experts warn the exposed landscape is here to stay.

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