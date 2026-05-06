Camden County expired-vehicle-registration traffic stop leads to murder suspect arrest

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop on Interstate 95 by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office on April 27 led to the arrest of a man who had an active murder warrant out of Washington, D.C.

Jason Vasquez-Pineda was sitting in the rear passenger seat when the vehicle was pulled over due to an expired vehicle registration, a Camden County Sheriff’s Office social media post states.

During the “proactive patrol” on I-95, the deputy received a License Plate Reader alert for an expired registration on a vehicle. After initiating a traffic stop, the deputy identified all occupants of the vehicle, finding two passengers were in the United States unlawfully, according to the Camden County sheriff.

Vasquez-Pineda, identified as the rear seat passenger, was found to be in the country legally, despite the outstanding murder warrant. U.S. Customs and Border Protection took custody of the driver and front seat passenger.

Vasquez-Pineda was taken to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for booking and is awaiting extradition back to Washington, D.C.

Jason Vasquez-Pineda A traffic stop on Interstate 95 by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office on April 27 led to the arrest of Jason Vasquez-Pineda who has an active murder warrant out of Washington, D.C. (Camden County Sheriff's Office)

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