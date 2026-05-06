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Crash blocks I-295 lanes in Jacksonville | First Alert Traffic

By Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax
By Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 7:30 AM: Two northbound lanes of traffic are blocked Wednesday morning on Interstate 295 in Jacksonville. The crash in near Interstate 10 and Commonwealth.

KaJéza Hawkins is in the First Alert Traffic Center now with details and detours. WATCH HERE >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

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Harold Goodridge

Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax

Harold Goodridge is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.

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