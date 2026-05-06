Crash blocks I-295 lanes in Jacksonville | First Alert Traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 7:30 AM: Two northbound lanes of traffic are blocked Wednesday morning on Interstate 295 in Jacksonville. The crash in near Interstate 10 and Commonwealth.

KaJéza Hawkins is in the First Alert Traffic Center now with details and detours. WATCH HERE >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

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