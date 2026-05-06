‘It’s my birthday’ | Driver’s excuse doesn’t work on Jacksonville officer during DUI stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police video of a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in February serves as a reminder that excuses are useless if you’re suspected of driving drunk.

The video, according to the timestamp on the AXON Fleet camera in the JSO cruiser, was shot on Feb. 27. The officer was driving behind a vehicle that was traveling 25 miles per hour and swerving on the interstate.

After pulling the vehicle over and greeting the passenger with a cordial, “Hello!” the driver responded equally as kind.

Then it was down to business.

“Let me get that red cup right there,” the officer said pointing to the cupholder in the center dash.

“Empty,” the driver said handing the officer the cup.

“It was something,” the officer responded holding the cup to his nose.

“It was Hennessy, but empty,” the driver admitted. “It’s my birthday,” she added.

“It’s your birthday? Well happy birthday,” the officer said.

The video ends with the officer handcuffing the driver.

“While birthday drinking can be a part of your celebration, birthday drinking and driving shouldn’t be. Don’t spend your big day behind bars,” a JSO social media post states. “Whether it’s your birthday, Taco Tuesday, or Cinco de Mayo, drive sober, Duval.”

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