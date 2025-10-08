Kids Hope Alliance CEO removes name from consulting website after Action News Jax investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The CEO of a taxpayer-funded children’s agency is making changes following an Action News Jax investigation into her outside business activities.

Saralyn Grass, Chief Executive Officer of the Kids Hope Alliance (KHA) since 2023, sent an email to her board late Tuesday night, obtained by Action News Jax’s Ben Becker, stating she is removing her name from a consulting company website she and her husband launched in May to “avoid any confusion,” wrote Grass.

The website for Verdant Synergies LLC, lists services including expert witness work provided by Grass, as well as grant writing and fundraising consulting by her husband.

The investigation by Action News Jax on Tuesday revealed that Grass had not filed a required secondary employment disclosure form with the City of Jacksonville until that day, after we started asking questions on Monday. That form is mandated under city rules to ensure employees’ outside work does not conflict with their public duties.

Grass contends her role in the company is minimal.

“I have occasionally performed limited expert witness services over the past few years, and this secondary employment has been disclosed to and approved by the City of Jacksonville since 2023,” Grass wrote in the email to her board.

She added that Verdant Synergies was formed largely for tax purposes, and that she has “never received any payment or client through this company.”

Ethics review underway

The City of Jacksonville’s Ethics Office is now reviewing Grass’s updated disclosure to determine whether her affiliation with the company constitutes a conflict of interest.

Section 602.403 of the Jacksonville Ordinance Code states:

“An employee must not engage in secondary employment or other work outside the City of Jacksonville that could reasonably be expected to impair independence in judgment or performance of City duties.”

Employees are also prohibited from engaging in activities that pose a “substantial conflict” with their official responsibilities or the public interest.

According to the directive, failing to disclose outside work in a timely manner can result in disciplinary action, up to termination.

It’s unclear how long the review will take.

Grass defends her actions

In her message to the board, Grass emphasized that she remains committed to ethical conduct:

“I want to be clear that I would never accept any case that presents a conflict of interest with Kids Hope Alliance, and my husband fully understands that he cannot engage with any nonprofit that receives KHA funding.”

About KHA

Grass oversees a $60 million taxpayer-funded budget.

According to its website, “Kids Hope Alliance (KHA) is a funding agent for the City of Jacksonville. KHA invests millions annually in children’s and youth programs and services in Duval County, simultaneously managing their implementation and monitoring their outcomes. Through the funding of third-party Providers and strategic partnerships with local non-profit organizations, KHA is working to ensure thousands of at-hope children and youth have access to a continuum of critical services, including academics, enrichment, nutrition, and mental health.”

What’s next?

The next Kids Hope Alliance board meeting is scheduled for October 22.

