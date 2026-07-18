JSO: Man shot in leg during domestic dispute in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the leg Friday afternoon during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the 8300 block of Old Kings Road South at approximately 3:20 p.m. after reports of an adult male being shot.

There, they found a Black man in his early 30s with a gunshot wound to his leg. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel took him to a local hospital, where his injuries are listed as non-life-threatening.

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Investigators said a preliminary investigation found the victim and his girlfriend were involved in a domestic dispute when she pulled a gun and fired one shot, striking him in the leg.

JSO said the woman, described as a Black female in her early 30s, remained at the scene and was detained by officers.

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Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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