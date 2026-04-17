First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm with still little rain in view

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a nice morning to start Friday.

Temperatures climb this afternoon near record levels in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

Saturday & Sunday are very similar with dry conditions & sunshine

Winds will increase Sat/Sun which means Very High to Extreme Fire Danger.

A cold front moves through late Sunday.

While there may be a brief shower with the front, most spots won’t see rain.

Winds crank up and turn back off the ocean on Monday.

The beaches will get rough again and temperatures will drop 10-20 degrees.

Morning temps will get a bit cooler as well.

It doesn’t stay cooler long - a gradual warming trend is in store.

The long-range forecast remains dry for at least a week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Very Warm! High: 90 (Record: 93 - 1967)

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 59/92 (Record: 94 - 1967)

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Brief Shower & Turning Cooler Late. 63/89 (Record: 92 - 1995)

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy & Cooler. 55/74

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 50/75

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Mild. 53/81

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 55/82

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Friday, April 17 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

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