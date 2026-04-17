First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm with still little rain in view

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a nice morning to start Friday.
- Temperatures climb this afternoon near record levels in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.
- Saturday & Sunday are very similar with dry conditions & sunshine
- Winds will increase Sat/Sun which means Very High to Extreme Fire Danger.
- A cold front moves through late Sunday.
- While there may be a brief shower with the front, most spots won’t see rain.
- Winds crank up and turn back off the ocean on Monday.
- The beaches will get rough again and temperatures will drop 10-20 degrees.
- Morning temps will get a bit cooler as well.
- It doesn’t stay cooler long - a gradual warming trend is in store.
- The long-range forecast remains dry for at least a week.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Very Warm! High: 90 (Record: 93 - 1967)
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 59
SATURDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 59/92 (Record: 94 - 1967)
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Brief Shower & Turning Cooler Late. 63/89 (Record: 92 - 1995)
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy & Cooler. 55/74
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 50/75
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Mild. 53/81
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 55/82
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