Second local teacher charged with crimes against minors this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teacher at a private Christian school in Duval County is under arrest and charged with sending harmful materials to minors.

34-year-old Johny Robinson was arrested and charged with five counts of sending harmful material to minors and illegally using a two-way communication device.

Temple Christian Academy on Jacksonville’s Westside confirms Robinson taught high school math at the school.

The school said he was immediately terminated once the school found out about his arrest Wednesday night.

Despite the school telling Action News Jax parents had been notified, every parent we spoke with said they hadn’t heard anything about Robinson’s arrest.

“That don’t sound like coach Johny,” said Tammy Browning, whose grandson attends Temple Christian Academy.

Browning said Robinson was her grandson’s teacher at one point and even coached him in flag football.

“It’s very surprising because I mean there’s been times when I would be in like a down mood and whenever I’d come to pick up the kids he was always upbeat. He was always there for the kids,” Browning said.

Robinson is the second local teacher arrested this week and charged with crimes related to children.

25-year-old River City Science Academy teacher Jackson Hull was arrested Tuesday and accused of grooming a student through text messages.

Temple Christian Academy told Action News Jax it has been assured Robinson’s alleged activities did not involve any of the school’s students.

“The situation is now in the hands of the proper authorities, and we will continue to cooperate as needed. Temple Christian Academy prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students,” a spokesperson for Temple Christian Academy told Action News Jax in an emailed statement.

Browning said she’s happy Robinson was caught, but is still in disbelief that something like this would happen at her grandson’s school.

“Definitely not coming from a Christian school. Absolutely not,” Browning said.

Robinson is being held on a $375,000 bond.

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