San Jose Boulevard closed in both directions due to crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 5:44 AM: San Jose Boulevard is closed in both directions Friday morning at St. Augustine Road due to a traffic accident, according to Jacksonville police.

KaJéza Hawkins is in the First Alert Traffic Center right now with details and detour info. WATCH HERE >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

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