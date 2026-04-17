CSX train collides with vehicle in Starke, driver airlifted to trauma center

STARKE, Fla. — Just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, a CSX train collided with an occupied vehicle on the tracks near NE 179th Street in Starke, according to a statement from CSX.

While emergency services responded, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office closed the road and all rail traffic on NE 179th Street, north of the Fairgrounds.

The Bradford County Fire Rescue said they “responded to a vehicle versus train incident with serious injuries” and airlifted the driver to a local trauma center.

In a statement to Action News Jax, CSX said there were no injuries to the train crew and the incident is currently under investigation.

Read CSX’s full statement, below:

At approximately 2:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 16, a CSX train came in contact with an occupied vehicle on the tracks near the NE 179th St crossing in Starke, Florida. Local first responders were immediately notified and responded to the scene. The occupant of the vehicle sustained unknown injuries. There were no injuries to the train crew. The incident is currently under investigation.

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