First Alert Weather: More stormy days before some nice weather moves in

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- It’s been a largely dry day in Northeast Florida but that’s about to change
- Rain and storms in Southeast Georgia have brought some spots 2-3″ of rain just today
- Storms are developing and moving into Northeast Florida this evening
- A few storms could linger past sunset
- Monday brings the next chance for storms, but it looks to focus rain inland
- The sea breeze will still move in, so I’m not ruling out rain for the Jax Metro
- Tuesday looks a bit wetter and stormier than Monday
- A cold front moves in from the northeast and rain and storms will develop along the front
- The heaviest rain and storms will be near and south of I-10
- Behind the cold front, slightly cooler temps and lower humidity take hold
- We have some warm but pleasant weather in store to end the week
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Lingering Shower/Storm. Partly Cloudy. Low: 73
TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Hot, A Few Storms. High: 91
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 73/89
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Isolated Shower. 70/83
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Slightly Cooler & Less Humid. 65/83
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 66/85
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. 66/88
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. 67/89
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