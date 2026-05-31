First Alert Weather: More stormy days before some nice weather moves in

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

It’s been a largely dry day in Northeast Florida but that’s about to change

Rain and storms in Southeast Georgia have brought some spots 2-3″ of rain just today

Storms are developing and moving into Northeast Florida this evening

A few storms could linger past sunset

Monday brings the next chance for storms, but it looks to focus rain inland

The sea breeze will still move in, so I’m not ruling out rain for the Jax Metro

Tuesday looks a bit wetter and stormier than Monday

A cold front moves in from the northeast and rain and storms will develop along the front

The heaviest rain and storms will be near and south of I-10

Behind the cold front, slightly cooler temps and lower humidity take hold

We have some warm but pleasant weather in store to end the week

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Lingering Shower/Storm. Partly Cloudy. Low: 73

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Hot, A Few Storms. High: 91

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 73/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Isolated Shower. 70/83

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Slightly Cooler & Less Humid. 65/83

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 66/85

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. 66/88

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. 67/89

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Sunday, May 31 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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