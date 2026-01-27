Winning Florida Lottery ticket sold at St. Johns County Publix

SAINT JOHNS, Fla. — A winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at a St. Johns County grocery store. The winner hit all five numbers in Monday’s Evening Draw.

The ticket, worth $52,409, was sold at Publix, 835 County Road 210 West, Saint Johns, according to the Florida Lottery. The winning numbers were 2-5-8-16-26. Another winning ticket was sold in Miami.

