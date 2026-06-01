Palatka Jr. Sr. High School warns of unauthorized fundraisers

PALATKA, Fla. — Palatka Jr.-Sr. High School administration says it has become aware of reports indicating that some students may be soliciting donations from community members for athletic programs without school authorization.

School officials say they are actively working to identify the students involved. The school plans to address the matter in accordance with its established disciplinary procedures.

Community members are advised to refrain from donating to any individual claiming to represent a school fundraiser unless they are participating in an approved event, are in uniform and are accompanied by an adult sponsor.

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Administrators say the school greatly appreciates the support the community provides to its students and programs and aims to ensure that all fundraising efforts are conducted appropriately and transparently.

Palatka Jr.-Sr. High School will continue to address this matter in line with its policies.

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