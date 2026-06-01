Florida health officials warn of blue-green algae in Clay waterway

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Clay County has issued a health alert after blue-green algae toxins were detected in Duck Creek following a water sample collected May 20. The creek empties into the southwest section of Doctors Lake.

Officials are urging residents and visitors to avoid all contact with affected waters, including swimming, wading and personal watercraft use.

Anyone who comes into contact with the algae or discolored or foul-smelling water should wash skin and clothing with soap and water immediately. Pet owners and livestock keepers should keep animals away from the area and provide alternative water sources.

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Officials warn contaminated water should not be used for drinking, cooking or washing dishes. Boiling does not eliminate algae toxins.

Shellfish from affected waters should not be consumed, but eating fillets from healthy fish is considered safe if rinsed, gutted and thoroughly cooked.

Blue-green algae are bacteria common in Florida’s freshwater environments. Blooms can appear as discolored water, floating mats, scum or a paint-like surface sheen. They occur most frequently in summer and fall but can bloom year-round.

Toxin results from DEP sampling are available on the Protecting Florida Together website and DEP’s Algal Bloom Dashboard.

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