Clay County Fire Rescue launches new prehospital blood transfusion program

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Fire Rescue has launched a new Prehospital Blood Transfusion Program. This initiative allows trained paramedics to administer life-saving blood transfusions directly in the field to patients experiencing severe trauma or significant blood loss, before their arrival at a hospital.

The program was established through a partnership with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers.

A specialized unit, designated as CR3, is equipped with blood products and advanced medical technology for safe storage, warming and rapid infusion during emergency response situations. This enables treatments, once exclusive to the emergency room, to begin on scene with patients.

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Jairo Herrera, CCFR Bureau Chief, stated the program marks a significant advancement in emergency medical care for the community. “This program represents another major step forward in the level of emergency medical care we are able to provide our community. By bringing blood transfusions directly to patients in critical situations, our crews can begin advanced lifesaving treatment sooner, improving outcomes when every second counts,” Herrera said.

“We are proud to partner with Clay County Fire Rescue and honored to support the critical work they do every day,” Tim Harvey, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers District Director, said. “We are also grateful to our blood donors who make it possible to meet the needs of patients when it matters most.”

The Prehospital Blood Transfusion Program is currently in full use across Clay County.

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