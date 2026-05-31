Lake City meth dealers sentenced to lengthy federal prison terms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Lake City men with prior federal drug convictions have been sentenced to lengthy federal prison terms for possessing kilogram amounts of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announced.

Terry Alonza Brown, 54, was sentenced to 17 years and six months in federal prison, and Doug Bradley, 46, received a 15-year sentence. Brown pleaded guilty Dec. 17, 2025, and Bradley pleaded guilty Nov. 12, 2025.

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According to court documents, the case began June 23, 2025, when officers conducting surveillance at Brown’s Lake City home observed Bradley exit the home carrying a bag, place it in a vehicle and drive away. A traffic stop led to a search of Bradley’s vehicle, where officers found a vacuum-sealed bag containing 1,340.2 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine.

Later that day, officers observed Brown leave the same residence with a multi-colored bag and leave in a vehicle. A subsequent traffic stop and search uncovered the bag in the backseat, containing two vacuum-sealed packages holding a total of 2,694 grams of 99% pure methamphetamine.

Officers then executed a search warrant at Brown’s residence, seizing an additional 1,786.8 grams of 99% pure methamphetamine, $12,000 from a safe and $1,000 found in a bedroom.

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Both men had prior federal drug trafficking convictions. Brown was convicted in April 2013 on five counts of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. Bradley was convicted in November 2008 of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

The case was investigated by the DEA and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold B. Corsmeier.

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