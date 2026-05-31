Jacksonville announces July 3-4 celebration for America’s 250th anniversary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary on July 3 and 4. The city plans free, family-friendly events across the north and south banks of Downtown Jacksonville.

The celebration is sponsored by the City of Jacksonville and includes the Wounded Warrior Project as a supporting partner. Festivities feature musical performances, the largest Fourth of July fireworks show in Jacksonville history, a hot dog eating contest, and art exhibitions.

Freedom Fest will take place at Friendship Fountain on July 3from 5:30 p.m. to 10 pm. This event is sponsored by the City of Jacksonville’s Military and Veterans Affairs Department and the Wounded Warrior Project.

It will include live music from Bold City Brass, Navy Pride, Sal Gonzalez, Emily Mikus and Big Engine. A patriotic light and music show will be featured at the Fountain, with free apple pies available for the first 1,000 attendees. Activations will also be along the Riverwalk between the Fountain and Chart House, with food and beverages available for purchase.

On July 4, celebrations will be held at Riverfront Plaza, located at 2 W. Independent Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32202, from 4 pm to 9:30 p.m. These festivities are sponsored by the City of Jacksonville and the Wounded Warrior Project. Performances will include Gonzalez, Tobacco Road, Bold City Classics and Lane Pittman. Attendees can also enjoy facepainting, balloon animals, the River City Readers Bookmobile and an art exhibition by JAMS students.

Food and beverages will be for purchase. Additional July 4 festivities will occur at Friendship Fountain and the Riverwalk from 3 pm to 9:30 p.m. This location will feature live music by Scott Halls and Caribe Groove, along with the same fireworks show visible from a different vantage point.

A hot dog eating contest and a cornhole tournament are also planned, with food and beverages available for purchase.RiversEdge Park, located at 1915 RiversEdge Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207, will host festivities from 6 pm to 9 pm on July 4. This location will offer music and entertainment, the same fireworks show, and food and beverages for sale.

For more information, continuously updated websites are available. These include sites for July 3 activities via MAVD, July 4 activities via Special Events, and a comprehensive list of activities for the Fourth of July weekend via Visit Jax.

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