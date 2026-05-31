Free National Park Entrance Dates Announced for 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Park Service will offer free entrance on select dates, with admission restricted to U.S. citizens and residents. Nonresidents will be required to pay standard entrance fees and any applicable nonresident fees starting next year.

The free entrance dates for 2026 include:

Feb. 16 for Presidents Day

May 25 for Memorial Day

June 14, which marks Flag Day and President Trump’s birthday.

Independence Day weekend will offer free entrance from July 3 to 5.

Aug. 25 celebrates the 110th Birthday of the National Park Service,

Sept. 17 for Constitution Day

Oct. 27 for Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday

Nov. 11 is Veterans Day.

The updated policy specifies that free admission on these days will be available only to U.S. citizens and residents.

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