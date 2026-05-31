7th Annual Daily’s Old School Kingfish Shootout set for June 13 in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The seventh annual Daily’s Old School Kingfish Shootout, presented by Yellowfin, returns June 13 to the Vilano Beach Fishing Pier, bringing with it more than $240,000 in cash and prizes to one of the largest kingfish tournaments in the world.

The tournament draws hundreds of boats and thousands of anglers annually. Competitors range from kayaks and jet skis to large sportfishing vessels, with fishing restricted to Florida state waters within three nautical miles of the beach.

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Tournament boundaries extend from St. Simons Island, Ga., to the north, to New Smyrna Beach, Fla., to the south. Live bait penning and purchasing are prohibited under tournament rules.

The grand prize is a 21-foot Yellowfin Hybrid Boat powered by a 200 HP Yamaha 4-Stroke Outboard Engine and paired with an AmeraTrail Trailer, valued at approximately $130,000.

“Our mission has always been to create a tournament the entire family can enjoy,” said tournament director Paul Dozier. “Whether you’re a seasoned angler or introducing your kids to fishing for the first time, everyone has an equal chance to compete and win.”

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Every registered participant has an equal shot at the grand prize regardless of vessel size or experience. Cash payouts go to the top 25 overall finishers. Registration is free for Lady Anglers and Junior Anglers, with dedicated awards for the top 10 Lady Anglers, top 25 Junior Anglers and top three Junior Lady Anglers. The first 350 Junior Anglers to register receive a complimentary captain’s bag.

Additional prizes include cash payouts for the Top 25 overall placements.

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Anglers who submit a photo of their kingfish are automatically entered into the $10,000 Nimnicht Lucky Ticket giveaway, sponsored by the Nimnicht Family of Dealerships. Winners must be present at the awards ceremony to claim the prize.

The tournament was founded in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and attracted more than 600 boats in its inaugural year.

For registration and information, visit oldschoolkingfish.com.

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