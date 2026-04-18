Clay Department of Health officials warn of blue-green algae at Doctors Lake

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Clay County is warning the public about blue-green algae detected at the center of Doctors Lake on Thursday.

DOH-Clay says water sample testing is underway to determine whether toxins are present. Officials say blue-green algae have the potential to produce toxins and urge caution since environmental conditions can change at any time.

The public is advised to avoid drinking, swimming, wading, or any contact with water where an algae bloom is visible. Anyone who comes into contact with algae or discolored, foul-smelling water should wash their skin and clothing with soap and water. Pets and livestock should be kept away from the area and given an alternative water source.

Officials say residents should not use bloom-affected water for cooking or cleaning dishes. Boiling the water will not remove toxins. Shellfish from affected waters should not be consumed. Fish fillets from healthy fish in affected lakes are safe to eat if rinsed with tap or bottled water, gutted, and cooked thoroughly.

Blue-green algae is a bacteria common in Florida’s freshwater environments. The DOH says blooms form when rapid algae growth discolors water and creates floating mats with unpleasant odors. They can also appear as scum, foam, or a paint-like film on the surface. Blooms occur year-round but are most common in summer and fall.

Toxin test results will be posted on the Protecting Florida Together website and the DEP’s Algal Bloom Dashboard once available.

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