SR 207 closed in both directions in St. Johns County | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — 8:15 AM: St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said the crash at SR 207 and Cypress Link Boulevard involves a commercial vehicle with minor injuries.

7:45 AM: State Road 207 in St. Johns County is closed in both directions Friday morning due to a crash with injuries.

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