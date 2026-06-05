Former Nassau County church employee ordered to pay restitution after more than $500K embezzled

YULEE, Fla. — A woman accused of embezzling more than $500,000 from Amelia Baptist Church in Fernandina Beach has been ordered by a Nassau County judge to pay restitution.

Melissa English, who served as the church’s financial secretary, was ordered to pay $20,000 back to the church, according to court documents.

“This payment only constitutes a portion of the restitution owed to Amelia Baptist Church,” court documents state. “The Court may order more restitution to be paid at a later time.”

English served as the financial secretary for Amelia Baptist Church from 2013 to 2024. During this period, deputies say she allegedly used the church credit card for personal purchases and travel, leading to accusations of embezzling over half a million dollars.

English, also known as Melissa Rhoden, is accused of using the church’s money to pay for personal items, such as a helicopter flight, airline tickets, hotel stays, and $125,000 on cruise lines.

English came under the radar recently of two new church committee members that noticed discrepancies in bank documents and records, finding that funds were lower than they should have been.

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