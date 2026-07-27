Cumberland Island National Seashore seeks wildland firefighter | Apply here

SAINT MARYS, Ga. — The U.S. Wildland Fire Service is accepting applications for a full-time, permanent, career seasonal wildland firefighter position at Cumberland Island National Seashore.

The position, classified as a GW5 primary fire role, is based in Saint Marys and follows an 18/8 career seasonal schedule. One vacancy is available.

The job posting opened July 22 and is scheduled to close Aug. 4, though officials said the listing could close earlier if it reaches a cap of 50 applicants. The position is open to the public under Fire Direct Hire Authority.

Those interested can apply through the official listing at usajobs.gov/job/877400400. Questions may be directed to Lucas Hunkler at lucas_hunkler@nps.gov.

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