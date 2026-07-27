Helicopters to assist with JEA, JAXPORT power line project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Helicopters will begin supporting the next phase of work to raise electric transmission lines that span the St. Johns River at Fulton Cut, JEA announced.

Starting July 27, helicopters will help contractors install new wiring and perform related work on the lines between Blount Island, on the river’s north side, and Reed Island, on the river’s south side.

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JEA said the aerial operations will be highly visible and will occur periodically throughout the year as the project progresses. All activities are weather-dependent and subject to change based on project needs and conditions.

The work will require a safety zone at Fulton Cut near Blount Island, coordinated by the U.S. Coast Guard and in effect during helicopter operations.

Mariners are advised to consult the Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Information Bulletin for details and navigation requirements.

Drones will not be allowed in the airspace during helicopter operations, JEA said, to protect crew safety and limit disruptions.

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JEA is raising the transmission lines in partnership with the City of Jacksonville and JAXPORT to provide additional clearance for larger ships to safely reach JAXPORT’s Blount Island Marine Terminal.

The project supports continued growth of international container trade in Jacksonville, which JEA says sustains 15,000 jobs across the region.

More information is available at jea.com/fultoncut.

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