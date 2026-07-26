Owner of Streeter Acclaimed Kitchen launches GoFundMe after devastating fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The owner of Streeter Acclaimed Kitchen has started a GoFundMe campaign after a fire he says was caused by an electrical issue destroyed the restaurant.

The owner, Johnathan Streeter, said he noticed a burning smell in the restaurant around 4 p.m. Saturday and left the premises at 7 p.m. He said he received a call at 9:30 p.m. informing him the restaurant, located on Crane Avenue, was on fire.

Streeter attributed the blaze to an electrical issue and said the damage was too extensive for the restaurant to be fixed.

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In a statement announcing the fundraiser, Streeter said the fire has taken a major toll on his business and staff. He said he has employees who rely on him for payroll and that he remains under a lease through 2029.

Streeter is now seeking to break that lease and relocate to a new location so the business can continue serving the community.

“The uncertainty and financial strain are overwhelming, but I am determined to keep my team supported and rebuild,” he said.

The owner said payroll and relocation costs are his top priorities and that donations of any size to the GoFundMe campaign would help cover those expenses.

Streeter thanked the Duval community for its support and said he hopes to reopen “bigger and better than ever.”

To donate, visit the GoFundMe here.

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