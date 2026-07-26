New mural jam ‘Duuuval Walls’ opens in historic Downtown Jacksonville tunnel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A century-old tunnel in Downtown Jacksonville is now the city’s latest public art installation.

“Duuuval Walls” is now open to visitors at Union Terminal Warehouse, located at 700 East Union Street.

The first of its kind “mural jam” was unveiled the weekend of July 11-12.

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Six hundred feet of wall space was transformed by 25 artists, creating a free public art installation valued at more than six figures. Nearly every artist selected to participate was born, raised or educated in Duval County.

“Duuuval Walls was never just about paint on a wall. It was about placemaking. We wanted to show what’s possible when a city invests in its own artists by giving them the hospitality, resources and creative freedom to do their best work. What’s happening in Downtown Jacksonville right now is something special, and these 600 feet of wall stand as proof,” Kady Yellow, curator of Duuuval Walls and Vice President of Downtown Vision, Inc., said in a news release.

The murals stretch the full length of the future Emerald Trail along the east side of the old Union Terminal Warehouse.

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“I made art in this building back when it was raw studio space, long before the restoration,” said Elena Ohlander of Jax Wall Project. “One of my murals inside the building is on a wall that is not part of a living room following the redevelopment of the building. To come back and paint these walls and see my 2026 work become part of the building itself is a full-circle moment I never imagined. This place helped shape so many Jacksonville artists, and now it gets to continue telling that story.”

“The most meaningful community spaces are the ones that bring people together and give them a reason to connect,” said Kemal Gasper, Vice President of Community Engagement at VyStar Credit Union. “What was once a pass-through corridor is now a vibrant public gallery filled with the creativity and stories of local artists.”

More information about the Duuuval Walls project may be found at DTJax.com/placemaking.

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