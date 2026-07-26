First Alert Weather: Intense heat & more storms

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Showers & storms have pushed across NE FL this afternoon

Some neighborhoods in St. Johns County got 1+" of rain

Spotty showers are trying to develop NW of Jax

Most spots stay dry through this evening

Rain coverage decreases Monday & Tuesday

Boy, it’s going to be HOT this week

Temps will be between 95-100 each afternoon through Friday

Storm coverage increases starting Wednesday

There are signs long-term of wetter days

Long-range forecast totals bring 2-3″ of rain to spots near & south of I-10

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TROPICS:

No active storms

Tracking the Tropics: Sunday, July 26 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower Early, Mostly Clear. Low: 76

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Hot, A Few Storms. High: 97

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot, Isolated Storm. 77/99

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 80/97

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 77/97

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 76/96

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/93

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/90

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Sunday, July 26 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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