First Alert Weather: Intense heat & more storms

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Showers & storms have pushed across NE FL this afternoon
- Some neighborhoods in St. Johns County got 1+" of rain
- Spotty showers are trying to develop NW of Jax
- Most spots stay dry through this evening
- Rain coverage decreases Monday & Tuesday
- Boy, it’s going to be HOT this week
- Temps will be between 95-100 each afternoon through Friday
- Storm coverage increases starting Wednesday
- There are signs long-term of wetter days
- Long-range forecast totals bring 2-3″ of rain to spots near & south of I-10
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TROPICS:
- No active storms
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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
TONIGHT: Isolated Shower Early, Mostly Clear. Low: 76
TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Hot, A Few Storms. High: 97
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot, Isolated Storm. 77/99
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 80/97
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 77/97
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 76/96
SATURDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/93
SUNDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/90
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️