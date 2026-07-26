Local

First Alert Weather: Intense heat & more storms

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • Showers & storms have pushed across NE FL this afternoon
  • Some neighborhoods in St. Johns County got 1+" of rain
  • Spotty showers are trying to develop NW of Jax
  • Most spots stay dry through this evening
  • Rain coverage decreases Monday & Tuesday
  • Boy, it’s going to be HOT this week
  • Temps will be between 95-100 each afternoon through Friday
  • Storm coverage increases starting Wednesday
  • There are signs long-term of wetter days
  • Long-range forecast totals bring 2-3″ of rain to spots near & south of I-10

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS:

  • No active storms

Tracking the Tropics: Sunday, July 26 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower Early, Mostly Clear. Low: 76

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Hot, A Few Storms. High: 97

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot, Isolated Storm. 77/99

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 80/97

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 77/97

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 76/96

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/93

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/90

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Sunday, July 26 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read