Camden County deputies seek help finding Sharon Coffin

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Sharon Coffin, who was reported missing Sunday evening.

The sheriff’s office said that Sharon was last seen at 4 p.m. Sunday and is believed to be traveling in a 2016 gray Dodge Journey.

Officials are concerned about her well-being due to physical and mental health conditions. Sharon has no known way to contact emergency services or family, the sheriff’s office said.

Sharon is described as white, 5′6″ and approximately 240 lbs.

Authorities ask that if you have seen Sharon, her vehicle, or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please get in touch with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (912) 729-1442.

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