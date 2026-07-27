St. Johns County launches Young Professionals Program to boost local workforce

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County kicked off its new Young Professionals Program with an inaugural gathering in Nocatee that drew more than 60 attendees, county officials announced.

The event aims to link, grow and keep the area’s rising workforce talent.

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Participants spent the evening making connections, exchanging ideas and discussing ways to get more involved in the community.

County officials said the program ties directly into the Economic Prosperity goal outlined in St. Johns County’s Strategic Plan.

The turnout reflected strong interest among young professionals in resources that help them grow their careers, connect with peers and put down roots locally, organizers said.

Officials noted the program isn’t limited to networking alone — it also aims to strengthen talent recruitment and retention in the county while offering leadership training and clear paths for young professionals to succeed at work and in their personal lives.

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A second event, called “Emerging Leaders Toolkit,” is already planned to keep the momentum going. It will include a panel discussion with local professionals sharing career advice, resources and tips for sustained success.

That gathering is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the St. Augustine Airport, 4730 Casa Cola Way, Suite 200, in St. Augustine. Tickets cost $10.

Those interested in attending or learning more can register through the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce website.

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