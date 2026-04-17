‘He took practically everything away from me’: Son of shooting victim speaks about his father

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Southside family is in mourning following a late-night shooting at a local gas station that claimed the life of 36-year-old Omar Padilla. His family is struggling to imagine a future without the man they describe as their “safety net.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) responded to reports of gunfire late Wednesday night at a Circle K on Southside Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers discovered Padilla unresponsive in the parking lot. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he later succumbed to his injuries.

JSO detectives have since arrested 22-year-old Mai-Kel Bryant, a store clerk at the location. Bryant faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

READ: Two shootings at two Southside gas stations, one clerk shot, another clerk facing murder charge

For Padilla’s oldest son, who shares his father’s name, the loss is a staggering blow.

“Every day when we wake up, we can’t see that smile or hear that music playing or have that motivation to get up,” Padilla’s son said. While the family declined an on-camera interview, they spoke of a man who served as a mentor in their lives.

“I just know it’s going to be insanely hard,” his son continued. “It’s going to be the most difficult thing I’ve ever experienced. I couldn’t imagine why someone would just shoot him over anything.”

Beyond his role as a provider, Padilla is remembered for the values he instilled in his children. His son noted that his father’s lessons centered on character and integrity.

“He always taught me how I should be a respectful young man and how I should carry myself, because that’s the most important thing—respect,” he said.

His son stated he is now focused on seeking justice for his father, whose life was taken too soon.

" In the simplest way, he took my father. But in the more complicated way, he took my leader. He took my provider. He took practically everything away from me and my family. So I really do hope that he gets the justice he deserves. And I hope that he is found guilty on the charges,” said his son

The family will hold a candlelight vigil Friday night at 9:00 p.m. at the scene of the shooting to honor Padilla’s memory. A GoFundMe page has been established to assist the family with funeral expenses and support for his children.

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