City leaders react to Council President’s ‘show them who’s boss’ text

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After waiting weeks for the city to fulfill a public records request seeking Council President Kevin Carrico’s (R-District 4) response to a subpoena issued by the State Attorney, Action News Jax has finally obtained 1,000+ pages of communications.

The State Attorney initially subpoenaed Carrico after Action News Jax broke news of a text message Carrico sent to JEA Board Member Arthur Adams, telling him he would be replacing him on the board because he “owed a big favor” to a friend.

Carrico had nominated his boss at the Boys & Girls Club, Paul Martinez, for the role, but after Action News Jax’s story, Martinez pulled his name from consideration.

Now, within the 1,000+ pages of communications, we discovered Carrico sent a message a little more than two weeks before telling Adams the news he’d be replaced.

It reads, “Guess it’s time they get a new board member to show them who’s boss. You ready to play the game?”

Carrico confirmed to Action News Jax that the message was sent to Martinez.

Councilmember Matt Carlucci (R-Group 4 At-Large) believes that message meant exactly what it said.

“It tells me that it’s almost like something was preplanned that they’re going to do and he’s trying to get his hands into the business of the JEA for whatever reason,” said Carlucci.

When asked to explain what he meant in the text, Carrico offered this response:

“I’m a straight shooter, and sometimes that means my language is more blunt than polished. The text reflects what I’ve said publicly for years: JEA needs change,” said Carrico in a statement. “Under the current leadership, Jacksonville ratepayers have been saddled with some of the largest utility rate hikes in JEA’s history, and they’ve every right to be frustrated. Rather than demanding answers and pushing back on behalf of customers, too many members of the board have simply accepted the status quo. I will continue fighting for greater accountability, stronger oversight, and for a board that puts ratepayers first.”

Carlucci said he’ll rely on the State Attorney to determine whether there was any criminal wrongdoing, but he feels Carrico’s tenure as Council President has done damage to the council’s image.

“That is the backroom, cigar-smoking politics we all hate,” said Carlucci.

But with new leadership set to take over in less than a month, Carlucci said he is optimistic that brighter days are ahead.

“I think our ratings are terribly low on the council right now, and hopefully we can restore that respectably under the leadership of the newly elected Council President Nick Howland,” said Carlucci.

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