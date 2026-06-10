Child, adult in critical condition after Northwest Jacksonville crash with semi-truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child and an adult are in critical condition Wednesday morning after a traffic crash involving a semi-truck in the 7300 block of New Kings Road. Jacksonville police said just before 10 a.m. that southbound New Kings Road between Moncrief Road and Soutel Drive remained blocked.

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