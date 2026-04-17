High schoolers invited to apply for Carnival Cruise “Fun-ternship” at JAXPORT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — High school students ages 17 and up can apply for eight weeks of hands-on experience working alongside Carnival’s guest port services team.

While the ship is in port, participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at Carnival’s cruise operations. All work is done locally and landside, students won’t set sail, but they will gain real world skills in travel and hospitality. Applications are open now through June 8.

Click here to apply.

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