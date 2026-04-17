‘Fast-moving’ wildfire burning in Putnam County

BOSTWICK, Fla. — Florida Forest Service crews are working to contain a wildfire that sparked Friday afternoon near Bostwick.

The fire is located near Millican Road.

It’s 20 acres and growing, according to a post on social media just after 3 p.m.

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Forestry has 8 dozers working to keep the fire from spreading, and Putnam County Fire Rescue is providing structure protection.

One structure is threatened, and no roads are closed.

Check back here for updates.

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