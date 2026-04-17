Here’s why flags were ordered to half-staff in Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered United States and State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings. The directive was given to honor Manatee County Commissioner Carol Ann Felts who died in February.

DeSantis’ memorandum states that flags will be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

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