Two shootings at two Southside gas stations, one clerk shot, another clerk facing murder charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville sheriff’s detectives spent a good portion of their day Thursday investigating two different shootings at two Southside Circle K convenience stores.

A store employee, 22- year-old Mai’Kel Bryant, is facing a murder charge in the first shooting that occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at Circle K, 9001 Southside Blvd.

Bryant got into an argument with another man, Omar Padilla, 36, inside of the store, Jacksonville police said. The argument continued outside into the parking lot where police said Bryant shot Padilla to death.

Bryant drove off, but was later taken into police custody at a nearby residence. Bryant, who’s facing murder and tampering with evidence charges, remained in Duval County jail on Friday morning on no bond.

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JSO found themselves at another Circle K shooting Thursday about six hours later 12 miles away. The clerk at this store, located at 3605 St. Johns Bluff Road, was shot in the neck at about 5:30 a.m., police said.

Detectives said the gunman, who was wearing all black, a mask, and a backpack, entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk, made demands and then shot him once in the neck.

There were no customers in the store and police said Thursday they were still trying to determine if the assailant got away with any money.

During a news conference after this incident, police were asked if the shootings were connected. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said they were still investigating.

Mai'Kel Bryant Mai'Kel Bryant, 22, is facing murder and tampering charges after a deadly shooting Wednesday (April 15, 2026) at Circle K on Southside Boulevard in Jacksonville. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

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