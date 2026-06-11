Clay County commissioners face roughly 44-million-dollar deficit next year

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County leaders are confronting a projected $44.5 million general fund deficit as they begin the challenging process of developing the county’s budget for the next fiscal year.

County commissioners discussed the shortfall during a budget workshop on Tuesday, where staff outlined financial challenges driven largely by declining revenue.

Officials said the county is expected to generate significantly less revenue than it did last year, largely due to a slowdown in major development projects.

“We’re about $170 million less than last year,” said Tracy Drake, County property appraiser. Drake explained, “Last year, you had multiple apartment complexes built. You had two hotels built in the county. You had more on the commercial end than you do this year.”

The projected deficit could force county leaders to make difficult spending decisions in the months ahead. Commissioners reviewed department budgets, spending priorities, and potential cost-saving measures as they searched for ways to close the gap.

“What is your direction for us to look at when we’re looking at this $44.5 million deficit to look at where we trim up?” one official asked during the discussion.

County staff also warned that the deficit estimate does not account for potential impacts from future property tax reform proposals, which could further affect county finances.

“Are there changes that we could make today that could soften that and not have entire departments be cut?” another official said. “That’s kind of where we are. Most every department’s costs are in personnel.”

Among the cost-cutting options discussed were reducing software expenses and eliminating more than 30 currently vacant, frozen positions.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook expressed concern that significant reductions could affect public safety and county services.

“Two years from now, when someone calls 911, and it takes a deputy 20 minutes to get there, it could be a possibility,” said Cook. “This could be catastrophic to our county.”

No final decisions were made during Tuesday’s workshop. Commissioners emphasized that the discussion was an early step in a broader budget review process that will continue over the coming months.

The next Clay County budget workshop is scheduled for July 23 at 9 a.m.

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