St. Johns County sergeant fired, arrested after violating protective injunction

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A former St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office corrections sergeant has been fired and arrested after authorities said he violated a protective injunction issued against him during an active criminal investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office said information was brought to its attention on July 23 regarding a sworn employee, prompting an investigation by the agency’s Special Victims Unit.

On July 24, Sgt. Michael Clark, who worked in the corrections division, was issued a temporary injunction for protection while the investigation continued and was placed on emergency suspension.

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The following day, July 25, authorities said Clark violated the injunction. He was arrested by the Special Victims Unit and booked into the St. Johns County Detention Center before being transferred to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Clark was later released on bond with GPS monitoring.

The Sheriff’s Office has since terminated Clark for the criminal act.

Officials said no further details would be released because the investigation is active and sensitive in nature.

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