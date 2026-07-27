Jacksonville police responding to reports of a person shot on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding to reports of a person shot on the Westside.

It’s happening in the 8200 block of Susie Street, which is near 103rd Street and Old Middleburg Road North.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area and is working to get more information.

We will update this story when new information becomes available.

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