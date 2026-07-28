Lake City police search for missing 17-year-old Jason Cherry

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy who is believed to have run away from home.

Officers say Jason Cherry was last seen in the Lake City area, going eastbound on U.S. Highway 90.

Cherry has brown hair and blue eyes and is described as 6′02″.

Officers say he was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket, gray baggy jeans, green and white Air Jordans and a gray Carhartt beanie.

If you see Cherry or know where he may be, you’re asked to call the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 or dial 9-1-1.

Lake City Police Department missing person flyer for Jason Cherry

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